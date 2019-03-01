Bollywood celebs applaud Abhinandan's bravery, welcome his return

Shah Rukh Khan, and a host of other celebrities hailed "true hero" Wing Abhinandan Varthaman's return to India, two days after the IAF pilot was captured by following a when his was shot down.

Hailing his bravery, superstar tweeted, "There is no better feeling than coming back home, for home is the place of love, hope and dreams. Your bravery makes us stronger. Eternally grateful."



Megastar tweeted, "Happy that Abhinandan comes home."



tweeted, "We salute your bravery and valour....we applaud your strength in the face of adversity.... #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan."wrote, "Welcome back home #WelcomeBackAbinandan a true hero. These humane actions give hope that all humanity is not lost. Bharat mata ki Jai."Ranveer Singh said Varthaman's bravery in the face of adversity was admirable and something that the country would never forget.

"Abhinandan is a true hero. The way he conducted himself in the face of adversity and the kind of dignity with which he carried himself, he is an inspiration for the whole nation," Ranveer said at a conclave in

"What real heroes look like," tweeted alongside a picture of Varthaman, while simply wrote, " Our hero is home."



After a suspenseful wait lasting hours, Varthaman finally returned home on Friday night from his nearly three-day captivity in Pakistan, a major step towards defusing a near-war situation triggered by India's retaliation over Pakistan's continued support for terrorism.

