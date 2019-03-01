Chhattisgarh Assembly adjourned sinedie ahead of schedule

The budget session of the Assembly in concluded here Friday, seven days ahead of its original schedule.

After completing listed business for the day, including call attention motion notices, Charandas Mahant adjourned the Housesinedie.

The first session of the fifth Legislative Assembly, which came into existence after the November polls, commenced on January 4.

On January 10, the session was extended.

The second phase of the session started from February 8, after an interval of 28 days, and was scheduled to end on March 8, but it was decided to conclude it on Friday.

During the session, discussions were held for 108.09 hours in total 21 sittings, the said.

The newly elected government tabled its first budget on February 8.

As many as 158 questions were asked during Question Hour sessions and notices of 1,136 starred questions and 943 un-starred questions were received, he said.

Similarly, 89 adjournment motion notices were received, of which 85 were rejected and four transformed into call attention motion, Mahant said.

He said during the session, 10 bills, including the appropriation bill, were tabled and all passed.

The observed that despite the number of opposition members being low (ruling has 68 MLAs in the 90-strong House), they played their role well as most of them are senior legislators.

The Monsoon Session is expected to be convened during second week of July, he added.

