PM gave free hand to armed forces to tackle terrorism: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a free hand to the armed forces to deal with terrorists and their supporters.
She was addressing BJP's women volunteers at Agra College here under 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of the party.
After the Pulwama tragedy, there was a lot of anger in the country and people wanted the government to give a fitting reply to promoters of terrorism, the textiles minister said.
She also praised External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the latter's clear and firm stand at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
