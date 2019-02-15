Bollywood stars condemn Pulwama terror attack

Calling it a "cowardly act", Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Chopra and others expressed shock over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's that killed at least 37 CRPF personnel on Thursday.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a (CRPF) bus in district, killing at least 37 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Veteran called the terror attack a "heinous" crime.

"Will there be no let to these heinous attacks? These mindless killings. This utter disregard for human lives? Extremely shocking coming from I strongly condemn the worst terror attack on CRPF convoy and stand united with the grieving families (sic)," she wrote on

termed the attack "shameful, shocking, reprehensible".

"Absolute act of cowardice. Perpetrators of this heinous crime cannot be friends with people of We stand by the bereaved families," he wrote on the microblogging website.

said the incident should not be forgotten.

"Numb beyond belief at the dastardly terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama. May God give peace to their souls and strength to their grieving families. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. We can't let this be forgotten," he said in a a tweet.

"My heart goes out for the jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia," wrote

Ranveer Singh said he was disgusted by the "cowardly terror attack on CRPF soldiers in Pulwama.

"My sincere condolences to the families of our brave jawans. Saddened. Angry," he said in a tweet.

Chopra said, "Absolutely shocked by the attack in #Pulwama...Hate is NEVER the answer!!! Strength to the families of the martyred jawans and the CRPF soldiers injured in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)