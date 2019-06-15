Bomb goes off, carrier injured

A 25-year-old youth was seriously injured when the bomb he was carrying to attack a village sarpanch went off in district, police said Saturday.

Two men who were accompanying alias Cheru, the injured person, fled after the explosion at Chanchadapalli under station limits on Friday night.

Patra suffered serious injuries in one of his palms and he was admitted to the and Hospital here, police said.

of Chikiti, SN Murmu, said Patra and his associates were on their way to attack the sarapanch of Banthapalli gram panchayat Prasant Kumar Swain because of some enmity.

A case was registered at station basing on the complaints lodged by the sarapanch, Additional SP (Berhampur) Prabhat said.

Police said at least 15 cases were pending against Patra in various police stations across the district.

He was arrested in December 2016 and currently on bail.

