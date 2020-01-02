Cong group Seva Dal distributes book critical of Savarkar, draws BJP ire

The Congress' Seva Dal on Thursday distributed a book on Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, questioning his credentials as a patriot and his reputation for valour, drawing criticism from the BJP.

The Hindi book, distributed at an ongoing camp of the Seva Dal here, was titled "Veer Savarkar, Kitne 'Veer'?" (How brave was 'Veer' ).

The book alleged that received money from the British after he was released from Andaman's Cellular Jail.

It also made certain insinuations about and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Rakesh Singh hit out at the over the book, alleging that the was badmouthing patriots, especially those who were the well- wishers of "the majority community".

Last month, leader Rahul Gandhi's jibe that his name was not "Rahul Savarkar" and hence he would not seek apology (about his remark about rape) had riled the Shiv Sena, his party's new-found ally in Maharashtra.