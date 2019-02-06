Bosch opens centre for data science & artificial intelligence

The Robert Centre for Data Science and (RBC-DSAI) was formally inaugurated Wednesday at IIT- here.

The centre, opened by Germany-based in collaboration with IIT-Madras, will undertake research in many areas of data science and

The centre had started functioning informally ever since it was founded in 2017.

will invest around Rs 20 crore (2.5 million euros) over five years in the centre, a statement from the institute said.

"The centre's mandate requires interaction with industry and other universities, including international student and faculty exchanges. The objective is to advance scientific innovation for societal benefit," said in the statement.

The RBC-DSAI will undertake foundational research in many areas of AI and Data Science, namely deep learning, reinforcement learning, network analytics, interpretable machine learning, and domain aware AI.

During the unveiling ceremony, Bosch board of management member said, " is a core technology for all areas of connected life from connected mobility to buildings, factories, and cities. The expertise of our Indian engineers contributes to expanding the AI skillset of Bosch.

