Botched-up eye surgeries: Inquiry ordered against doctors,

The Thursday suspended three nurses and ordered a full-fledged inquiry against eight doctors and other officials over botched-up eye at a civic-run hospital last month.

Three patients lost vision in one eye after performed at in Jogeshwari last month.

said in his orders Thursday that flaws in the system will have to be rectified to prevent such incidents in future.

Mehta also questioned the competence of the of the who had submitted initial inquiry report.

The asked an additional municipal commissioner to conduct inquiry against the

After two inquiries were found to be unsatisfactory, Mehta had ordered a third inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)