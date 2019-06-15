Brathwaite reprimanded for showing dissent to umpire

all-rounder was on Saturday reprimanded for showing dissent to the umpire during their match against England here.

Brathwaite was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel, which relates to showing dissent to an umpire's decision.

The incident occurred in the 43rd over of the innings when Brathwaite made his displeasure at being given out by the umpires here on Friday night.

Brathwaite admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sundaram Ravi and Kumar Dharmasena, third umpire and fourth levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

