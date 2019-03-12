Brazilian airline Gol grounds its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Brazilian announced on Monday it was grounding its 737 aircraft following the Ethiopian crash involving the same model that left 157 people dead.

"Given security is the number one value at .. the company... is temporarily suspending its commercial operations with its 737 aircraft," said a statement.

Of Gol's 121 aircraft, with whom it has an exclusive agreement, seven are the 737 model.

Gol said travelers booked onto flights using the 737 aircraft would be transferred onto other flights, perhaps even on different

The company said the model's flight record had so far shown 2,933 journeys since its introduction in June 2018 "with total security and efficiency."



Gol stated its "confidence in its operations and in Boeing" and said it was doing everything possible to allow it to resume the grounded flights as soon as it could.

Sunday's Ethiopian crash was the second one in six months involving the 737 Max 8 model following the death of 189 people in in October.

was amongst a number of countries to ground all 737 MAX 8 craft on Monday, while US federal authorities said they would order to modify the model.

