Brigade Announces the Pre-launch of Brigade Cornerstone Utopia Phase 1 in Whitefield, Bangalore

/ -- Brigade, one of India's leading developers headquartered in Bangalore, today announced the launch of Brigade Cornerstone Utopia, an extraordinary, future-ready, mixed-use township that is designed to redefine The project is a joint development between Brigade and Cornerstone Bay Properties Private Limited.

is a 47 acre mixed used township that will be developed over multiple phases. Phase 1 consists of Eden and Serene blocks, which will have an array of residential options that include studio, 1, 2, 3 bedroom homes and senior living residences, along with high-street retail, iconic workspaces and a proposed multiplex with family entertainment and dining options. The cost of these homes ranges from Rs. 29 lacs to Rs. 1 Cr.

This unparalleled future-ready township is designed to help people achieve a lifestyle enabled by technology and focused on sustainability and wellness. is envisioned to be one of Bangalore's greenest communities, located conveniently on the -Sarjapur Road in close proximity to tech parks, office campuses, world-class educational institutions, healthcare facilities, malls, and shopping centers, with good connectivity to other parts of the city.

On the occasion of the launch, Mr. M R Jaishankar, & MD, said:



"At Brigade, we have always believed in crafting iconic landmarks, bringing positive change and transforming the way communities live, work & play. We are now taking a giant leap into the future with a bold new vision through Brigade Cornerstone Utopia, a project that is truly 'Extraordinary', 'Adaptable' & 'Authentic'."



For more information on the project visitAbout Brigade: https://brigadegroup.com/Brigade is one of India's top property developers with upcoming and completed projects developed in the leading cities of Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysore and Mangalore, to name a few. They have been transforming the landscape of the nation for the past three decades with residential and commercial properties developed across the sectors of retail, hospitality and education.

Brigade offers residential developments in the form of villas, premium apartments, penthouses, retirement homes, value homes and luxury spaces. They have also developed award-winning lifestyle enclaves and well-planned Grade-A commercial centres.

