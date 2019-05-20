'Brightburn' was great help post 'Guardians...' firing, says James Gunn

Filmmaker says his upcoming production "Brightburn" helped him in overcoming his firing from " Vol 3" by

Gunn, who serves as a on the film, penned by his brother and cousin Mark, was sacked from directing the third film in the " " franchise after a series of his old offensive tweets resurfaced on

reinstated him as the this March.

Gunn told "Brightburn" was "definitely something I could focus on" through those ups and downs.

"I like to work, so 'Brightburn' was a great help to me when I wasn't doing anything," he added.

The filmmaker said he "never even for a second" lost his enthusiasm for filmmaking which "is just innate to who I am. It could be through movies or books or TV or video games, I don't care. I just love telling stories."



However, Gunn maintains working on "Brightburn" was never an escape from what he was going through.

"I'm always a person that focuses on what I'm doing now that's right in front of me. Any time I feel like I'm using something as an escape, I usually feel like that's an unhealthy type of thing. Nothing ever felt like that in any way.

"I just had fun making 'Brightburn'. I was excited to make a movie with the people that I loved and cared about the most, with a concept that I thought was really dynamite," he said.

"Brightburn", directed by David Yarovesky, is a dark tale of a child who crashes on earth and instead of becoming a hero to the mankind, takes a more sinister path.

