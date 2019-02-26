Brittany Snow joins Fox pilot based on Australian drama 'Sisters'

Snow is set to play the lead in Fox drama based on the Australian series "Sisters".

The project is written by and Jason Katims, reported Variety.

The story revolves around (Snow) whose life turns upside down when it is revealed that her father, a pioneering Nobel Prize-winning fertility doctor, used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children over the course of his career.

Reeling from this revelation, Julia discovers two new her former best friend and an ex-Olympic The women attempt to form an untraditional family and lean on each other as they grapple with their own identity crises.

The original "Sisters" series, produced Shine Australia, was created by and Imogen Banks. will write and executive produce the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)