BSF jawan injured in mine blast along LoC

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A BSF jawan was injured in a mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.

The injured is hospitalised and out of danger, they said.

The jawan, whose name has not yet been disclosed, was on patrolling duty at the time of the incident, they said.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 22:10 IST

