BSF jawan injured in mine blast along LoC

-
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch
Heavy firing across LoC in Poonch
Pak army shells border posts, civilian areas in Poonch, violates ceasefire for four consecutive days
Soldier killed, five others injured in accident in JK's Poonch
SPO injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Pooch, J-K
-
A BSF jawan was injured in a mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.
The injured is hospitalised and out of danger, they said.
The jawan, whose name has not yet been disclosed, was on patrolling duty at the time of the incident, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU