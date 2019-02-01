Budget empowers all sections of society: PM

Modi on Friday said the interim budget touches all sections of the society and includes everyone, asserting that it is a merely a "trailer" of what will guide towards prosperity after the polls.

In his remarks after the interim budget was presented in Parliament, Modi said it empowers people and referred to a host of budgetary announcements and schemes to drive home his point.

More than 12 crore farmers, three crore middle class families and 30-40 crore workers employed in unorganised sector will benefit from the budget, he said, adding that poverty has been falling at a record rate due to the efforts of his government.

This budget will boost the efforts of 130 crore citizens in realising the goal of a new India, Modi said.

