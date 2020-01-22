JUST IN
Budget 2020 on a Saturday, stock markets to remain open for trading: BSE
Budget 2020 will have plan of action on economy: Prakash Javadekar

He also slammed critics of the National Popular Register exercise, saying that it was done during the Congress-led government as well

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prakash Javadekar
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. Photo: PTI

The government will unveil its "plan of action" to boost the economy in the Union Budget to be presented on February 1, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday, asserting that economic fundamentals remain very strong.

Responding to a question about the downward revision of India's growth rate by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said at a Cabinet briefing that the economy is on the path of "revival" and nobody should have a pessimistic view about it.

He also slammed critics of the National Popular Register exercise, saying that it was done during the Congress-led government as well.

The exercise was considered good then but bad now when the BJP is doing so, he said.
