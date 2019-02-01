India brightest spot in the word; GDP growth fastest in last 5 yrs: FM

Friday said has emerged as the brightest spot in the world in the last five years during which the country witnessed the fastest GDP growth higher than under any previous governments.

Presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said has been recognised as the brightest spot in the world in last 5 years.

He further said is the fastest growing major in the world and that the GDP growth in the last 5 years had been higher than under any previous governments.

Goyal also said the Modi-led NDA government contained double digit inflation and the government has broken the back of high inflation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)