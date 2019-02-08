HC quashes summons to ex-DGP, CBI officer in fodder scam case

The Friday quashed the issued by a special court to former of Police D P Ojha and A K Jha in connection with a case, observing that the procedure was not properly followed before issuing to them.

The bench of Justice quashed the that had been issued last year by the court to make the duo accused in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal from the Deoghar Treasury in undivided

After the ex-DGP and the moved the high court challenging the lower court's summons, Justice Singh said the had not followed the procedure properly before issuing the summons.

Under the Code of Criminal Procedure Section 319, a summon is issued only when there is concrete evidence by which punishment can be awarded, the court said.

In this matter, the should have given notices to them instead of issuing summons, it said.

Moreover, the bench said, no evidence was found during the trial of the case.

