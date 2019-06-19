Builder injured in road rage incident in east Delhi

A builder suffered injury after he was allegedly shot in the leg when he tried to intervene in an incident of road rage in East Delhi's area on Wednesday evening, police said.

Jeet Singh, 48, tried to pacify two groups of youngsters who were fighting after their bikes were stuck in a narrow lane at Gururam Das Nagar and wanted the other side to pull back and give way, they said.

When Singh intervened and told them to not fight, one of them opened fire and shot him in the lower part of his leg and fled from the spot. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was discharged after treatment, of said.

A case has been registered based on the statement of the victim, the said.

The accused persons who belong to the same locality have been identified and will be arrested soon, the added.

Area residents told police that some of those involved in the incident were trouble creators and used to often pass comments on girls, police said.

No CCTV footage of the incident is available, police said, adding they are trying to scan through the CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas to trace the route taken by the accused.

