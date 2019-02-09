Building reliable data base of public assets vital: IT Secy

: Stressing creation of a comprehensive and reliable data base of public assets and resources to prepare and implement development plans, IT Secretary M Saturday said the problems arising from its absence was felt during post-flood relief operations.

Delivering the inaugural address at the 'FOSS Young Professional Meet 2018-19' (FYPM 2018-19), organised by the and (ICFOSS) at nearby Kovalam, he said some ambitious plans are on the anvil to address this issue effectively.

The two-day meet is meant for initiating efforts to make emerge as a hub for talents in FOSS and related technologies.

"It's highly essential that every public infrastructure, which has been created in the state gets mapped, in terms of the type of investment which has been into it, technology included into it and vulnerability of the particular public asset," he said.

"This will help a better approach to planning.

Once the data is available in the public domain, then various analysis will start happening from the side of individual researchers, institutions and groups, who will all look into this and come out with specific analytical framework, and perhaps successful policy recommendations," noted.

In his address, Dr C, Director, ICFOSS, said FYPM is an avenue to reach out to the student community.

The annual event brought together students, fresh graduates, young professionals and startup companies that are interested in FOSS-based tools and technologies with the purpose of acquiring information, skills and competencies.

