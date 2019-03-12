BYPL commissions four solar microgrids with storage batteries in east Delhi

Power discom (BYPL) has commissioned four solar microgrids with storage batteries in east which will help in reduction of and provide backup power in case of outages.

Such solar microgrids will also be rolled out in south and west areas covered by BSES (BYPL), a BSES said.

In east locations, BYPL has installed rooftop solar plants varying between 5 KW and 7 KW and battery storage between 7kWhr and 10 kWhr. The microgrids combine these solar plants with storage batteries, he said.

The initial results show that the discom used only 8 per cent of grid power and balance 92 per cent was generated through rooftop solar plants and the micro grid system, including the storage batteries, the said.

"Around 1,245 litres of diesel and 0.24 million units of to around Rs 20 lakh can be saved on an annual basis by the solar microgrids, besides reducing carbon dioxide emissions of around 205 tonnes," he said.

Its benefits also include power availability in case of any outages, reduction in and bills, he said.

The microgrids have been setup at BYPL offices in east Delhi. The generated through rooftop solar is being used for catering to the internal power requirements of office loads and to charge the batteries.

At current prices, the cost of setting-up of a rooftop solar system is around Rs 40,000 per KW and around Rs 80,000 per KW for an energy storage system, the said.

