Bypoll begins in U'khand's Pithorogarh

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Polling began for Pithorogarh assembly seat in Uttarakhand on Monday.

There are 145 polling booths in the constituency for a total of 1,05,711 voters to exercise their voting rights in the bypoll.

Polling in the constituency began at 8 am and will go on till 5 pm. The results will be out on November 28.

The seat fell vacant after the death of sitting MLA and Cabinet Minister Prakash Pant in June.

Pant's wife Chandra is taking on Congress's Anju Lunthi to retain the seat for BJP. Samajwadi Party's Lalit Mohan Bhatt is the third contestant in the fray.

First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 09:45 IST

