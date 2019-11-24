C'garh: 3 Naxals held, two women ultras surrender in Sukma

Three Naxals were arrested and two women ultras surrendered in separate places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Sunday.

Lower rung Naxals Kawasi Singa (40), Podiyam Aayta (42) and Madkam Somda (22) were apprehended on Saturday near Timelwada village under Chintagufa police station limits by a security team on a search operation, a police official said.

Personnel belonging to District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) were involved in this operation, he said.

"The three were involved in two incidents of attacks on police teams in 2017 in Chintagufa area. They have been remanded in judicial custody," he added.

In another incident, women ultras Podiyam Somdi (24) and Madvi Muke (27) surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials in Sukma town on Saturday, he said.

While Somdi was active as a militia platoon member, Muke was part of the Chetna Natyan Mandli (CNM), a cultural wing of the Maoists, he said.

