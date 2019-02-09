C'garh civil supplies scam:Special DGP among two IPS suspended

Two IPS officers from Chhattisgarh, including a Special DGP, were suspended Saturday after the Economic Offences Wing registered an FIR against them for alleged criminal conspiracy and illegal phone tapping during the scam probe in 2015.

The officers are identified as Special DGP Mukesh Gupta, posted at the Headquarters, and Narayanpur Superintendent of

They have been placed under suspension, a senior state said, adding that Gupta and Singh will be attached to the state Headquarters in Raipur during their suspension.

The case was lodged on the basis of the investigation carried by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the newly-formed to probe the alleged multi-crore civil supply scam unearthed during the previous BJP

Issuing separate orders, the said the act of the two officers is the violation of the All Services (Conduct) Rules 1968, and the process to institute disciplinary action against them is underway.

In view of circumstances of the case, the suspension of the IPS officers is necessary and desirable, the orders said.

The two officers were booked on Thursday night by the EOW on a complaint filed by of Police (EOW) Anil Bakshi, who is the of the SIT.

The EOW found that some important documents related to the case had been tampered with, an EOW had said.

allegedly told Bakshi that he had committed the tampering on the direction of then- RK Dubey, he said.

Dubey allegedly admitted to have committed the act under pressure from Gupta and Singh, the said quoting the complaint.

Dubey also disclosed that the two IPS officers wanted to show certain unlawful phone interceptions as legal, and therefore documents were tampered with and fabricated.

Gupta and Singh were booked under sections 193 (false evidence), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 466 (forgery), 471 (Using as genuine a forged), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of Indian Telegraph Act, the official had said.

Denying charges, Gupta had said all telephone interception were done lawfully and "with the approval of home department in every case".

"The SIT has deliberately ignored the records and FIR has been hurriedly registered on the basis of oral statements of subordinate officers taken under duress," Gupta said in a statement.

The alleged scam was exposed in February 2015 when the ACB and the EOW conducted simultaneous raids at 25 premises of the

The Bhupesh Baghel on January 8 set up a 12-member SIT under General of Police, ACB and EOW, SRP Kalluri to probe the alleged multi-crore scam citing that some points, including political involvement, were left uncovered in the previous probe in the case.

The had earlier alleged that then chief minister Raman Singh, his wife and other high-profile people were named as beneficiaries in the diary which was recovered during the raid, a charge refuted by the BJP leadership.

The had been claiming that the civil supply scam works out to the tune of Rs 36,000 crore, and that several high profile people were involved.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)