NDA government "weakening" constitutional institutions: Baghel

Monday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of "weakening" and "misusing" constitutional institutions of the country.

The CM's remarks came in the backdrop of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee's sit-in against the CBI's attempt to question the in connection with chit fund scam cases.

Baghel said the (CBI) has lost its credibility under the BJP-led government.

"The BJP has been constantly trying to weaken constitutional institutions. The party has destroyed the CBI as much as it could have done. Its (CBI) credibility has come to an end.

"How the agency was being misused was evident in West Bengal ( lagatar sanvaidhanik sansthao ko kamjor karne me lagi hai aur CBI ko wo jitna niche gira sakte the wo gira chuke hai. Uski vishwasniyata ab samapt ho chuki hai. Uska durupyog kis prakar se kar rahe hai wo kal me dikhai diya hai)," Baghel told reporters.

He was responding to a query on the face-off between the government and the central agency.

"The entire county has been witnessing how all the institutions - be it CBI or ED - are being misused. The Centre is taking action with an intention to extract revenge," he alleged.

The also condemned the alleged attack on a by BJP functionaries at their party office in Saturday.

"The incident is condemnable. Police have taken action in the incident, but BJP should also take action against those who had thrashed the

"Don't they (BJP) have faith in democracy. The way BJP is trying to weaken constitutional institutions, it is also trying to weaken the fourth pillar of democracy," Baghel said.

The incident was a result of frustration of the BJP over its loss in the recent assembly election, he claimed.

"We have already taken an initiative to enact a But in view of the incident at the BJP office, it seems the law has to be enacted soon," he added.

The journalist, Suman Pandey, who works with a Raipur- based website, was allegedly thrashed by BJP office- bearers during the partys district-level meeting in

According to Pandey, he was beaten up for covering a scuffle among BJP leaders during the meeting called to review the saffron outfit's defeat in the November assembly polls.

Four BJP men, including district Rajeev Agrawal, were arrested following the incident. However, all were released on bail bond from the police station.

Journalists are sitting on an indefinite protest in front of the demanding their expulsion from the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)