Skill centre opened in Gorakhpur

The ICICI Academy for Skills, an arm of ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, opened a new centre here on Tuesday to offer free skill training to the youth from economically weaker sections to help them earn a sustainable livelihood.

inaugurated the centre, the second facility in the state after and the 26th in the country.

The academy will run the centre under a public-private partnership (PPP). The 12-week course will provide free vocational training in two courses, namely 'Electrical and Home Appliances Repair' and 'Selling Skills'.

Youth from the economically weaker sections who are between 18 and 30 years of age and have completed of at least class VIII are eligible for the course, the release added.

