PM meets Council of Ministers, says LS polls were 'unique'

on Tuesday described the elections as "unique" as he met his at a meeting convened by chief for thanking them for their work.

The meeting at the headquarters took place two days ahead of the counting of votes for the polls.

The meeting was called to thank the Ministers of the NDA for dedicatedly working for five years and fulfilling the schemes of the government, told the media while briefing on the deliberations.

The Prime Minister, while thanking his cabinet colleagues, said all worked very hard to take the government's initiatives to the people and fulfilling them.

Terming this election as "unique", the PM said these polls were above and were being "fought by the people" of the country, Tomar added.

He said the also gave his good wishes to all the Ministers in the context of the election results.

Among those who attended the meeting were Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Radha Mohan Singh, Piyush Goyal, Giriraj Singh, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Chaudhary Birendra Singh, Uma Bharti as also of and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of

was not present at the meeting.

Sushma Swaraj, who is on a visit to for the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting, also could not attend the meeting.

The meeting took place just a few hours ahead of the dinner hosted by Shah for leaders of the NDA allies to discuss the prospective poll results and the post-poll scenario.

--IANS

rbe/akk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)