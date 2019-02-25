California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested

Authorities arrested a man suspected of shooting the of a crew that was robbed while covering the teachers strike, according to a statement by the affiliate.

KPIX said a were gathering interviews before 5 p.m. Sunday about the strike at the Library when a car pulled up and the pulled a gun, demanding their camera. The crew surrendered the equipment and began walking away.

The suspect then shot the guard, Matt Meredith, in the leg, the station said. said on that the guard, a retired Berkeley police officer, exchanged gunfire.

An says a 21-year-old man with several gunshot wounds walked into a nearby hospital after the incident. police arrested the man on suspicion of shooting the crew's

The is stable at a hospital, the station reported.

Assaults on routine assignments became so commonplace in recent years that some television stations have hired armed guards to ride with news crews.

It's not the first time the station has been the target of theft. In November 2012, a group of men punched a while he was filming in front of an Oakland high school and fled with his camera while it was still recording.

Robberies of television news crews and still photographers have plagued the San Francisco Bay Area in recent years.

tallied five robberies in 2012, two in 2013, three in 2014 and at least three in 2015 plus several burglaries of vehicles.

"We don't know what the market is for these cameras," Sgt. told in 2015. Even though the cameras can cost upward of $50,000 each, it is specialized equipment that can't be easily sold on the black market, Andraychuk said, and none of the stolen cameras have turned up on Craigslist, or any other

