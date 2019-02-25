Rana shines in Delhi's win, J&K pips Andhra

: Nitish Rana's unbeaten half-century guided to a seven-wicket win over in a Group 'A' match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here Monday.

In other matches, trounced by 10 wickets in a battle of newcomers while defeated Pradesh by five wickets.

In the Delhi- match, the latter won the toss and chose to bat but couldn't make the most of it, posting a modest 139 for 7 in 20 overs.

struck the first blow for Delhi, having K B Arun Karthick caught and bowled for a duck and never really got going as the impressive got (8), to a return catch.

A fifth-wicket partnership of 60 runs between (37) and Vinoop (38) sparked a brief revival but Kerala lost its way towards the end of the innings, losing wickets and ended up at 139.

All the bowlers got a wicket each with Saini (1 for 17 with 11 dot balls) being the most impressive of the lot.

Hiten Dalal (28, 20 balls, 1X4, 3X6) and (33, 2X6) gave a strong start, before the former was bowled by in the fifth over.

Dhruv Shorey didn't last too long, falling eight runs later for 4, but Chand and Rana (52, 36 balls, 4X4, 2X6) were involved in a solid partnership.

Chand and Rana took the match away from Kerala by rotating the strike and also coming up with big hits now and then. Chand, in particular, hit two massive sixes while Rana opened up after starting slowly.

Kerala struck a blow when had Chand caught by

However, the left-handed Rana made sure that there were no hiccups as he guided the team home in Himmat Singh's company.

It was Delhi's third win on the trot after losing the opening match to and is now on 12 points.

heads Group 'A' with 12 points from three games.

In the afternoon game, J&K overhauled Andhra's total of 146 with nine balls to spare to register a five-wicket win.

Brief scores: Kerala 139 for 7 in 20 overs (Vinoop Sheela Manoharan 38, 37) lost to Delhi 140 for 3 in 18.3 overs ( 51 not out, 33).

Points: Delhi: 4 (12), Kerala: 0 (8).

146 for 7 in 20 overs (Srikar Bharat 41, Hanuma Vihari 28) lost to J&K 148 for 5 in 18.3 overs (Shubam Pundir 51, Parvez Rasool 31, B Ayyappa 2 for 23).

Points: J&K: 4 (8), Andhra: 4 (4).

132 for 7 in 20 overs ( 36, Priyojit Singh 3 for 23) lost to 134 for no loss in 16.3 overs ( 80 not out, P Prafullamani 51 not out).

Points: Manipur: 4 (4), Nagaland: 0 (0).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)