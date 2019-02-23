California parents of 13 plead guilty to torture

A couple who shackled some of their 13 children to beds and starved them have pleaded guilty to and other

David and pleaded guilty Friday in in the case dubbed a "house of horrors."



The couple was arrested in January 2018 when their 17-year-old daughter called 911 after escaping from the family's home in the city of Perris, southeast of

The children, who ranged in age from 2 to 29 at the time, were severely underweight and hadn't bathed for months and the house reeked of human waste.

Investigators said some of the children had stunted growth and wasted muscles and described being beaten, starved and put in cages.

A Southern district attorney will address the case of a couple charged with the and of most of their 13 children.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)