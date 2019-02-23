Trump rules out reducing US troops from South Korea

on Friday ruled out reducing US forces from as part of a deal in his upcoming summit with

"No, it's not. That is not one of the things on the table," Trump said when asked if he would consider pulling some of the 28,500 troops from

Trump, answering questions as he met at the with a senior Chinese official, said he would not reveal his bargaining cards ahead of next week's summit in

Pressed on what he would offer, Trump quipped, "Everything is on the table. Trump again hailed his relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom he met in June in in the first-ever summit between the two adversaries.

The will face pressure to produce more concrete results when they meet over two days at their second summit. The turned has long mused about withdrawing US troops from allies, seeing them as an expense shouldered by the by that are often commercial competitors.

Heightening speculation that troops could be on the table, the and have been struggling to finalise a new arrangement on how much will pay for the US military presence, with the pressing for more.

has never formally ended the 1950-53 war with its neighbour and officially is seeking reunification with the South. But any bid to remove US troops would face strong pushback from the US Congress and Japan, whose conservative government is deeply wary of North Korea's intentions.

And South Korean Moon Jae-in has shown little interest in booting out US troops, in contrast with some of his predecessors who shared his left-of-center ideology.

