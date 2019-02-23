Teen girls, ages 14 and 15, charged with robbing bank

Police in have charged teenage girls ages 14 and 15 with robbing a

say the 14-year-old girl walked into a BayCoast branch in the city on Wednesday afternoon and told a she would "blow everything up and kill everybody" if the did not hand over cash.

A employee handed the girl an "undetermined" amount of money and she left.

The girl was seen on surveillance video getting into a black Camry outside the bank allegedly driven by the older girl.

Police got a look at the license plate and traced the car to a home in the city where they found the girls.

Both are charged with armed robbery. Their names were not released because of their ages.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)