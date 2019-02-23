Four killed in presumed jihadist attack on hamlet in Niger

Four people were killed Friday and seven were reported missing in an attack attributed to jihadists on a small settlement in southeast Niger, a said.

Two of those killed were from and two from Nigeria, said the near the border with northeast

"Seven other people were reported missing, including two children." The attack, which also left one person seriously injured, targeted the hamlet of Garin-Amadou, near the village of

The assault was the latest in a series ascribed to the jihadist group which began a bloody insurgency in 2009 that has spread to neighbouring countries, prompting a regional military response.

Bosso, near Lake Chad, has been attacked several times since February 2015.

fighters are active in the basin shared between Niger, Chad, and

On Sunday, a resident of was killed in a suicide attack blamed on Nigerian Islamists.

And on February 15, seven soldiers from were killed when jihadists attacked their post near Diffa, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) southwest of

In the decade since first emerged, its deadly insurgency has killed more than 27,000 people in northeastern alone and forced another two million from their homes, sparking a dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

Militants have targeted soldiers and civilians alike, and are blamed for abductions of children and employees of foreign companies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)