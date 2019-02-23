Venezuela soldiers kill two in clash over aid on Brazil border: NGO

-
ALSO READ
China: Forced aid entry into Venezuela can trigger conflict
Venezuela urged to accept migration crisis humanitarian aid
Venezuelan congress authorizes entry of humanitarian aid
UN Syria envoy 'ready to go to Idlib' to help humanitarian corridor
Major Idlib raid could spark worst catastrophe of 21st century: UN
-
Venezuelan soldiers killed two people and wounded 15 others when they tried to prevent the troops from blocking an entry route for humanitarian aid on the Brazilian border, a human rights groups said Friday.
"An indigenous woman and her husband were killed and at least 15 other members of the Pemon indigenous community were injured," said the group, Kape Kape.
The clash occurred in southeastern Bolivar state close to the border with Brazil, which President Nicolas Maduro ordered closed on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU