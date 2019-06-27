Vijender set for US debut on July 13 against Mike Snider

Indian star will make his debut in the US professional circuit on July 13 against local favourite in Newark,

Undefeated in his 10-bout pro career so far, the 33-year-old Indian was originally scheduled to have his first fight on US soil in April in but an sustained during a sparring session delayed it.

"...@boxervijender will make his US debut on 13 July at the Centre in Newark, under @trboxing against It is set to be an eight round contest. Snider has a record of 13-5-3...," Vijender's promoters IOS Promotions said.

Vijender had signed up with Hall of Famer Bob Arum's Top Rank Promotions for his US stint.

During his injury-forced break, Vijender returned to and contested the Lok Sabha elections on a ticket. He fought from the South constituency but could not win.

Snider last competed in February earlier this year. The bout was against in and Snider lost via TKO in round five.

Vijender, on the opther hand, has not competed for more than a year. He last fought against Ghana's in in 2017, winning the bout via a unanimous decision.

