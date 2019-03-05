Former Colorado governor announces White House bid

Former announced his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday, the second and 14th candidate to join the field seeking to take on Republican in 2020.

In a video announcing his candidacy, the 67-year-old said he is seeking the "because we're facing a crisis that threatens everything we stand for".

"I've proven again and again I can bring people together to produce the progressive change has failed to deliver," he said.

A former and self-described "nerd", went into after earning a fortune opening up a string of brewpubs in Denver, Colorado's largest city, and other towns.

A political moderate, Hickenlooper took aim at Trump in his campaign launch video: "As a skinny kid with Coke bottle glasses and a funny last name, I've stood up to my fair share of bullies," he said.

Hickenlooper served as of from 2003 to 2011 and as of from 2011 to January 2019.

He oversaw Colorado's economic boom during his tenure as governor, which was also marked by devastating wildfires, floods and a mass shooting at a movie theatre that left 12 people dead.

passed tough gun-control legislation following the 2012 shooting and the state also moved to legalise marijuana while Hickenlooper was in office.

A former of the National Governors Association, Hickenlooper is well-known in Democratic leadership circles, but not to the larger public outside his home state.

Speaking on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday, Hickenlooper said the is suffering from a "crisis of division".

"I think it's probably the worst period of division that we've had in this country since the Civil War," he said.

"Ultimately, I'm running for because I believe that not only can I beat Donald Trump, but that I am the person that can bring people together on the other side and actually get stuff done."



Others who have announced bids to become the Democratic nominee are US senators Bernie Sanders, 77, Kamala Harris, 54, Elizabeth Warren, 69, Cory Booker, 49, Amy Klobuchar, 58, and Kirsten Gillibrand, 52.

Also running are Jay Inslee, 68, Tulsi Gabbard, 37, of Hawaii, former John Delaney, 55, Julian Castro, 44, of Texas, and South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg, 37, who would be the first openly gay nominee of a major party.

Two non-politicians are also in the race -- Andrew Yang, 44, a technology executive, and Marianne Williamson, a 66-year-old self-help

And several other potential candidates are waiting in the wings, including former vice Joe Biden, 76, former Beto O'Rourke, 46, and Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, 66.

There has also been speculation that former Obama may run, but he said Monday that he would not be a candidate.

"Though I will not run for in 2020, I will continue to fight for the future of our country," Holder said in an opinion piece in Post.

He declined to endorse a particular candidate, but said the Democrats have a "host of good options".

Four former US governors have become president since 1976.

Democrat Jimmy Carter, a former governor of Georgia, was elected to the in 1976 and was followed by former governor Ronald Reagan, a Republican, in 1980.

Former governor Bill Clinton, a Democrat, won the 1992 and was succeeded by former governor George W Bush, a Republican.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)