Rains lash various parts of Punjab, Haryana

Rains lashed most parts of and on Monday, with minimum temperatures hovering below the normal limits.

The has forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers at a few places in and during the next 12 hours.

It has issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm and strong surface winds at isolated places in and on March 14.

On Monday, the minimum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana hovered between one degrees celsius and minus three degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh received 8 mm of rainfall, Ambala 6 mm, Patiala 4 mm, Karnal 4 mm, 3 mm and 2 mm, the office said.

Karnal recorded the coldest temperature in the region with the mercury settling at 10 degrees celsius, three notches below the normal.

registered a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature at was 11 degrees Celsius.

