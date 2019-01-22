Car bomb hits Syria regime stronghold Latakia

A car bomb exploded Tuesday in the Syrian regime's coastal stronghold of Latakia, killing one person and wounding four others, state agency reported.

"Initial reports indicate that a car bomb exploded and that the was killed while four other people were wounded," said, adding that the explosion occurred in the city's

Authorities found a second bomb in the same place and defused it just before it was due to blow up, the agency added.

It published video footage showing a surrounded by firefighters and soldiers.

is a bastion of the family of

The city, the capital of province located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, has largely escaped the violence that has devastated other regions of since the conflict began in 2011.

According to the for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, Tuesday's blast was caused by an hidden inside the car or near it.

told AFP that the killed in the blast was not a suicide attacker.

In September 2015 a car bomb had exploded in the same square, killing dozens of people.

The latest explosion comes days after a blast -- the first in more than a year -- hit the Syrian capital which has also been largely insulated from the war.

According to the bomb blast hit southern without causing any victims, but reported it left a number of people dead and wounded.

