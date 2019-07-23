Car bomb wounds three troops at French, UN army base in Mali: official

Three French and Estonian troops were wounded on Monday when a car bomb exploded at the entrance to an international peace-keeping base in the Malian town of Gao, France's military said on Monday.

"There was an attack...at the entrance to the French part of the camp in Gao," French military spokesman Colonel Frederic Barbry told AFP.

