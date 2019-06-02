Car catches fire outside Model Town metro station, entry closed briefly

-
Entry to a station on the busy Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro was Saturday briefly closed after a car caught fire outside its premises, officials said.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted about the incident around 8.20 pm.
"Entry to Model Town metro station will be closed temporarily due to smoke from a car which has caught fire outside. We regret the inconvenience," the DMRC tweeted.
According to a senior official, the car went up in flames in front of the metro station's building.
However, it could not be immediately confirmed if the car was moving or stationary.
"Entry to Model Town metro station was later opened," he said.
The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre in Gurgaon.
