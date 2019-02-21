Case against ten neighbours after woman commits suicide

The police in district of have registered a case against ten persons, all residents of the same building in Nalasopara, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old woman.

Madhuri Omprakash Sharma, the deceased, lived in the same building -- Jivdani Niwas -- as the accused.

The accused, which includes three married couples, had allegedly beaten up some days ago.

The woman allegedly hanged herself at her house on February 17.

Her husband alleged that she committed suicide as she felt extremely humiliated after the neighbours thrashed her, said

The accused used to pick up quarrels with her over petty things such as drawing of water, he said.

A case of abetment of suicide was registered under IPC section 306 against the ten accused Wednesday, he said, adding that nobody has been arrested yet.

