Case registered against 5 for poisoning youth in Rajasthan

A case was registered against five persons, including a married woman, on Friday through court intervention for allegedly killing a youth by poisoning him, police said.

Duli Chand, 28, died Tuesday last week due to the intake of poisonous substance, police said.

The deceased's mother had moved court to get the FIR registered, following which a case was lodged against a woman and four others under IPC section 302, said Colony Police Station In-Charge Govind Singh.

Further action will be taken once investigation in the case is over, he said.

