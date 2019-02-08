Caste panchayat members booked for boycott of Maha woman, kin

Seven members of a in Maharashtra's district have been booked for allegedly ordering the social boycott of a woman and her family in connection with a marital dispute.

Sonali Pandirkant Shivkar, a resident of Rajur in Bhokardan tehsil here, had filed a case against her husband, Dnayeshwar Anna Raje, and his family for allegedly torturing her for money, of station said Friday.

The Vaid community panchayat, to which the couple belong, however decided to socially ostracise the Shivkar family as their daughter had gone to court against her husband's family instead of solving the dispute at the panchayat, he added.

"After a meeting in Pune, the ordered the boycott of and her family. They were even turned away from a marriage they had gone to attend in Ahmednagar on January 25. Following this, Shivkar filed a complaint. We have booked seven members of the caste panchayat," the said.

He said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Prohibition of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act and further probe was underway.

