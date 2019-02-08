14 children injured in fire in UP madrasa

Fourteen children were injured when a fire broke out in a madarsa at village in the district, police said Friday.

The blaze started Thursday night from a candle kept in a room in the madrasa in Kotwali Police Station area during a power cut, they said.

A refrigerator near the candle caught fire which spread rapidly, they said.

Fourteen children were injured, ten of them seriously, and they were rushed to a hospital, police said, adding an investigation was underway.

