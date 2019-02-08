Body of missing girl found in UP

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

A 12-year-old girl, who was missing since three days, was found strangled to death in Kapur Ghar village in the district, police said Friday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Sharma said her body was found Thursday evening outside her house.

It was sent for postmortem and an investigation into the case was underway. The police were interrogating some family members, he said.

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 10:10 IST

