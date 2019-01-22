Castor seed prices rise Rs 4 on demand uptick

Castor seed prices rose by Rs 4 to Rs 5,374 per in futures trade Tuesday after investors widened their bets amid firm trends.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for April was trading higher by Rs 4, or 0.07 per cent, at Rs 5,374 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 997 lots.

Apart from rising demand from consuming industries, short position of stocks in the spot markets mainly led to the rise in castor seed futures, marketmen said.

However, March contracts remained flat at Rs 5,290 per

