Castor seed prices up on spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Castor seed prices rose by Rs 12 to Rs 5,516 per quintal in futures trade Monday after investors widened their bets amid positive demand at the spot market.

Apart from rising demand from consuming industries shortage of stocks mainly led to the rise in castor seed futures, marketmen said.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for July contracts was trading higher by Rs 12, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 5,516 per quintal.

Castor seed for August contracts was up by Rs 14, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 5,602 per quintal, having an open interest of 3,200 lots.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 14:50 IST

