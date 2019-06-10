Castor seed prices up on spot demand

Castor seed prices rose by Rs 12 to Rs 5,516 per in futures trade Monday after investors widened their bets amid positive demand at the spot market.

Apart from rising demand from consuming industries shortage of stocks mainly led to the rise in castor seed futures, marketmen said.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castor seed for July contracts was trading higher by Rs 12, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 5,516 per

Castor seed for August contracts was up by Rs 14, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 5,602 per quintal, having an open interest of 3,200 lots.

