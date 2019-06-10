JUST IN
Naveen condoles demise of veteran actor Girish Karnad

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday condoled the demise of renowned playwright and actor Girish Karnad and said the world of literature and cinema will miss him.

"Saddened to learn about passing away of iconic actor, litterateur, playwright, Padma Shri #GirishKarnad. He will be missed in the world of literature and cinema. May his soul rest in peace," Patnaik said in his twitter handle.

Odisha's ruling BJD spokesman Sasmit Patra said:" The man who epitomised my childhood through Malgudi Days is no more. A legend across films, television and theatre, he inspired millions."

Karnad passed away earlier in the day at the age of 81.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 14:40 IST

