Karna CM fumes over political satire shows, says there is need to bring in law

H D Kumaraswamy Sunday slammed channels over "belittling" of politicians on their satire programmes, saying he felt there was a need to bring in a law to regulate them.

Addressing a public meeting in Mysuru, he also slammed sections of media for raising doubts about the longevity of the JDS- coalition government headed by him and asserted it would continue with the "good wishes" of

"What do you think of politicians? You think that we are so easily available to be mocked? Who has given you powers to present everything sarcastically," Kumaraswamy asked the channels.

"Whom are you trying to favour by belittling us among the masses? I feel the need to bring in a law," he added.

Stating that the coalition government led by him was stable, Kumaraswamy said it had the blessings of leaders.

"This government will not go so easily as is being projected that soon after the election results on May 23 (the government would fall). It will continue with the good wishes of Congress and (former chief minister) Siddaramaiah," he said.

"We are not surviving because of media but because of 6.5 crore people of the state. I am not scared of them (media) at all. I dont care... If I see all the episodes of their stories in the electronic media, I will lose sleep," he said.

Kumaraswamy criticised for his pilgrimage to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines.

"When we go to shrines, it is called but they ( channels) are clueless when Modi goes to Badrinath (Kedarnath)," he said.

"They said it was not for elections ...then what it was for? Didnt he sit there because his vote share is shrinking? If not that, then what else is the reason for sitting there meditating on Shiva," the asked.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)