CAA: CBDT extends advance tax payment deadline for Northeast to Dec 31

The on Sunday extended till December 31 the deadline for making payments for the northeastern states in view of the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Earlier, the deadline was Sunday, December 15.

"In view of the recent disturbances in the North Eastern region of India, has decided to extend the date for payment of 3rd instalment of for FY (financial year) 2019-20 from 15th December, 2019 to 31st December, 2019 for the North Eastern Region," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

"Notification will follow," it said.

payments, under the direct taxes category, are made four times in a financial year.