JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Coal Min to set up sustainable development cell to promote clean mining
Business Standard

CAA: CBDT extends advance tax payment deadline for Northeast to Dec 31

Earlier, the deadline was Sunday, December 15

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Guwahati: Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti Adviser Akhil Gogoi with KMSS members protest against the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in Assam, in Guwahati, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (PTI Photo) (
Guwahati: Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti Adviser Akhil Gogoi with KMSS members protest against the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in Assam, in Guwahati, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (PTI Photo) (

The CBDT on Sunday extended till December 31 the deadline for making advance tax payments for the northeastern states in view of the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Earlier, the deadline was Sunday, December 15.

"In view of the recent disturbances in the North Eastern region of India, CBDT has decided to extend the date for payment of 3rd instalment of Advance Tax for FY (financial year) 2019-20 from 15th December, 2019 to 31st December, 2019 for the North Eastern Region," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

"Notification will follow," it said.

Advance tax payments, under the direct taxes category, are made four times in a financial year.
First Published: Sun, December 15 2019. 22:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU